The recent bipartisan infrastructure bill, though lacking in some areas, promises to revitalize an aging system, but the real win is the across-the-aisle teamwork that pushed the bill forward.
In recent years, there has been a visible eroding of civility and an alarming increase in tribalism throughout our politics. As a result, this us-vs-them, win-at-any-cost approach to lawmaking and governing is breaking down society.
We are in the middle of a pandemic and the means to fight an illness and protect the public have become political tools, symbols to denote sides. While this is unfortunate and ridiculous in the utmost capacity, there is still hope.
After weeks of negotiating between 10 senators from both parties, the White House was finally able to craft a long-overdue bill to repair our battered infrastructure.
Admittedly the Republicans who chipped in to help address the infrastructure issue on the table did so as quietly as possible. But we’ll take what we can get.
Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell previously stated that he is completely set on stopping President Joe Biden’s agenda, but he voted last week with all of the Senate’s Democrats to help pass the bipartisan infrastructure bill.
And, to the surprise of many, 16 Republicans joined him in pushing the bill through, despite former President Donald Trump insisting otherwise.
“Washington, D.C., is not used to this,” Ohio Republican Sen. Rob Portman conceded July 25 on ABC’s “This Week with George Stephanopoulos,” declaring it not only “the right thing to do for the country, most importantly, but it’s also something that has been the subject of a bipartisan consensus finding process which we ought to do more of in this town.”
We’re with Portman: There really ought to be more bipartisan efforts like this.
Already, many are predicting this as a rare occurrence, especially with hyper-partisan bills already being rammed through Congress. While this, sadly, may be true, that doesn’t mean we shouldn’t call out this high point in Congress teamwork.
It takes courage, flexibility and hope to work alongside people of vastly different perspectives. But even if the effort is short-lived, it has exercised an atrophying muscle and given the nation a taste of something we should never forget: what we’re capable of together.