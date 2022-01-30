Here at the U-B, we are all for localizing decisions on education, minimum wage, and development on all fronts. Local citizens best know how to grow and implement a vision for their community than far-off entities without boots-on-the-ground experience.
So we support House Bill 1871, sponsored by Walla Walla’s own Rep. Mark Klicker, which hopes to “delay state decisions on new or expanded alternative energy projects,” as the Tri-City Herald puts it.
In the proposed 20-month moratorium, state officials would have to present to local officials and interested parties an expanded environmental study. This report would outline not only the potential environmental effects of any alternative energy projects, but the economic and human impacts that could result.
These additional questions must be asked, Klicker argued in a press release, especially when such projects usually end up being sited in lower-income rural communities that consume significantly less alternative energy than the larger metropolitan areas benefiting from these projects.
Rural communities not only generate the energy, Klicker said, “but on the negative end of it, it is putting up wind turbines over many, many acres. And a perfect example is the Horse Heaven Wind Farm with a proposed 60,000 acre, 234 turbine facility. And a majority of the people in Benton County are not in favor of that.”
We see the merit in asking more questions before any project is funded and developed in an area by outside parties. But past this one point, the bill seems to lose its way.
Klicker is right in pointing out that there are practically no wind and solar clean energy projects in the Puget Sound. He is also correct in stating that “Benton and Walla Walla counties have 3.5% of the state’s population and already provide 11% of the renewable energy in the state.”
However, it is nonsensical to say that two vastly different biomes can employ the same alternate energy production systems. It also doesn’t make sense to claim discrimination because what one biome can produce is spread around to other areas that lack that resource.
The Puget Sound is famously grey, rainy and forested. Central to southeastern Washington? Not so much.
To make the Puget Sound area more amenable to solar or wind energy projects would cost more than it was worth.
“It’s about fairness,” Klicker said.
From a geographical standpoint, this is nonsense.
Another strike against this bill: the difference between the amount of land used versus the impact of what the land is used for.
According to Klicker, renewable energy plants impact areas differently than non-renewable energy plants.
“Thermal projects are built on 20 to 40 acres in industrial zones, while wind and solar may be built on farmland, impacting the views in scenic and natural areas that are important to residents there,” Klicker said. “The Horse Heaven Wind Farm would use 1,500 times the land of a typical coal or natural gas plant.”
Be that as it may, let’s not forget this important point: One energy type is renewable, cleaner and less environmentally destructive. The other is not.
Again, we stand by asking for more comprehensive studies on area impacts before going head-first into any project, and we support giving local parties a greater say in the development of their lands. But beyond that, this bill needs a rethink.