The Washington Senate passed a bill Tuesday that allows legislative leaders to have more say on the length of declared emergencies.
After two years of a declared state of emergency, it’s about time measures were put in place to manage the length of declared emergencies and emergency mandates rather than leaving that up to the governor. However, a recent measure created to fix this issue, Senate Bill 5909, does not do enough.
Approved by a vote of 29-20 in the Democratic-majority Senate, the measure would allow the two majority and two minority leaders to “terminate an emergency after 90 days if the Legislature is not in session,” The Associated Press reports.
Currently, legislators cannot end a declared state of emergency.
From the get-go, let’s get something straight: Gov. Jay Inslee has worked hard to combat the coronavirus and its devastating effects on Washingtonians. Many of the emergency orders implemented at the start of the pandemic made sense. And “legislative leaders have extended the vast majority of (emergency) orders since the pandemic started,” said The AP.
His life-saving measures we absolutely support. It is, however, important that the length of emergency declarations be reviewed at regular intervals by elected officials other than the governor.
What the last two years showed is that legislation regulating a state governor’s emergency powers (not just Inslee’s) did not account for multi-year emergencies like the COVID-19 pandemic. And if our government is to incorporate a system of checks and balances, work must be done to restore a balance.
Again, SB 5909 allows the four legislative leaders to terminate states of emergency after 90 days — if the Legislature is not in session. It also allows these four leaders to end any order(s) by the governor that restrict activities. The catch: All the majority and minority leaders would have to agree to rescind any state of emergency or emergency order. In today’s partisan world, that doesn’t seem likely.
SB 5909, now headed to the Democratic-led House, is likely to pass, despite its serious flaws. Even the governor’s office sees the bill as ineffective. “The vote did not change in any way the governor’s emergency orders,” said Mike Faulk, a spokesperson for Inslee.
If it’s going to bring balance back to our government and increase accountability and oversight of long-lasting executive actions, SB 5909 needs more work.