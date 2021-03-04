Many of us who live in Walla Walla, the place of many waters, may take its most commonplace resource for granted. Residents enjoy the unique privilege of having nearly 90% of our city’s water come directly from a protected watershed (Mill Creek) in the form of surface water — an increasingly valuable resource as the years pass.
Opinions vary widely on rightful ownership, efficient use and conscientious management of our local water, but we can all ask the question: How can we maximize this resource to strengthen our economy, improve our domestic use and preserve the unique local ecosystem that water makes possible?
While House Bill 1143 doesn’t offer a complete answer to this question, it wisely extends the ability to thoughtfully manage the Walla Walla Valley’s water consumption through banking water rights.
The measure, sponsored by Rep. Sklyer Rude, R-Walla Walla, “would allow existing water rights banked in the Walla Walla Watershed Management Partnership’s program to be transferred to the state’s trust program,” according to a House press release.
Created by the Legislature in 2009, the partnership was a pilot program unique to the Walla Walla River Basin. Chris Hyland, partnership executive director, said the program’s intent has been to provide “unprecedented opportunity” to local governments, water right holders, tribes and others to find new ways to address competing demands on water resources.
Though the partnership program was set to end June 30 of this year, “stakeholders in the Walla Walla River Basin are working together to develop a plan they believe will optimize water resources called Walla Walla Water 2050,” writes U-B reporter Chloe LeValley.
As this partnership comes to an end 12 years later, we appreciate the foresight displayed in Rude’s bill to grow the current partnership into something more long-term not only for the benefit of water rights owners, but for the good of the Valley’s ecosystem.
The program, evolving into this new plan, gives 30 years of life to the improvement of water usage here in our area.
According to a 2018 report by then-U-B-reporter Andy Porter, the partnership program, “includes more than 150 water-banking agreements and three local water plans that have deposited 20,000 acre-feet annually of surface and groundwater rights into the partnership’s water bank.”
“Only the 150 water rights banked right now with the partnership can benefit from the bill,” LeValley reports Rep. Skyler Rude saying.
The bill is a welcome extension to the current program, and it is also an opportunity to continue crafting a sustainable solution.
Let’s not squander the extra time we’ve been given.