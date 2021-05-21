In a bill signed into law last Monday to be implemented next year, local public health boards throughout the state of Washington will be required to have an equal number of non-elected and elected officials. According to Gov. Jay Inslee, E2SHB 1152 aims to “take politics out of public health” and better support public health during emergencies.
This measure, in general, is sound and the $2.2 million budgeted for the Department of Health for the next two years is a desperately needed boon, but subsections within the bill pushing for a regional middle man between state and local public health agencies should be rethought.
Many state legislators have already voiced support for the change that would make boards more representative of their local areas, including Rep. Marcus Riccelli, saying “(the policy) makes sense. We want to make sure we’re making good public health decisions.”
Yes, and making these decisions sound means taking into account the expertise given by qualified community members. And the bill makes room for this accommodation. The Spokesman-Review reports the bill requiring that “non-elected members must include an equal number from three categories: Those with experience in public health or health care, such as physicians, nurses or healthcare workers; consumers of public health, such as residents in the communities that face health inequities; other stakeholders, such as community-based organizations or representatives from the business community.”
This is a well-rounded breakdown. What concerns us is the fact that the bill also incorporates “language that would establish four regional comprehensive public health district centers to coordinate shared services.”
This move, which has received push back since it was first introduced to the bill, would take away control and funding from local public health efforts — a bad idea, especially in emergencies.
Blanket policies and regionalized systems do very little to help local areas effectively since it’s hard to gauge what a smaller county-level area needs from a bird’s eye view.
We’ve said it before, we’ll say it again: Local officials know their areas best. The bill should allow local officials to work directly with state public health officials. Not through middle men agencies.
Currently, the bill offers vague language as to the role and duties of the regional service centers. This will not do.
The bill should more clearly articulate what these regional centers would be doing to merit administering shared services and funds. As it stands, the convoluted language is a huge worry.
This legislation overall takes a step in the right direction — accurate representation in the room where decisions happen creates more effective policies — but the role and duties of regional public health systems should be outlined more clearly before they are implemented.