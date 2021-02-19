Biden wisely rejects idea of forgiving $50,000 of student debt

Congressional Democrats have been pushing President Biden to use his presidential power to cancel $50,000 of student debt for every American.
Biden, during Tuesday’s CNN’s televised town hall, flatly rejected that proposal when asked by an audience member if he was willing to forgive that much student debt.
“I will not make that happen,” Biden said plainly.
Nor should he.
Forgiving student debt would be terrible public policy rooted in basic unfairness — in the midst of this pandemic or in the future.
Yes, student debt is a burden to those who took it on. It can mean those with loans have less disposable income till it is paid off and it can make it more difficult to purchase a home.
But millions of Americans have paid off their students loans in the past.
Would it be fair to all those who met their obligation to simply wipe the loan away for those with debt in 2021? We don’t believe it is.
And let’s not forget that those who took out student loans received an education (or, at least, the opportunity for an education) with the money they borrowed. That can be something of great value. Those with college degrees generally earn millions of dollars more in their lifetimes.
The average student loan bill is currently $28,500 upon graduation. The Washington Post reported that those with graduate and professional degrees accounted for 26% of borrowers but 48% of debt. That means those with the opportunity to make the most money took out the biggest loans, presumably so they could enhance their standard of living.
They agreed to the loan knowing full well that they had a responsibility to pay it back. We strongly believe it would be a mistake for the president or Congress to simply make it go away.
That puts the American taxpayer on the hook for that debt.
Biden on Tuesday, once again, said that he would only be willing to forgive up to $10,000 in student debt.
Zero is the number we believe is correct, but perhaps $10,000 would be tolerable if it was linked to other factors such as current financial situation and similar hardship factors.
Progressives in his party are battering him on his stand on this issue. Let them. Biden is making the right call.
Unilateral forgiveness of student debt is simply irresponsible. Beyond that, student debt forgiveness sets a terrible precedent.
Would those taking out student loans in the future expect that they will never have to pay it back?
No doubt.
Biden must stand firm.