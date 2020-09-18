Biden is clear choice for president

Joe Biden will serve America well as the president of the United States. And he is exactly who this nation, which has been badly fractured by political and social division for the past four years, needs at the helm.
The current president, Donald Trump, is not a leader. He does not bring people together. He intentionally incites division and unrest for his political purposes — as well as to satiate his narcissism.
This focus this election is no longer about political ideology or government policy. It’s about character and integrity.
Trump has none. He has created chaos in America. It must end.
We believe Biden offers a real chance to cool the caustic political rhetoric — whether from Republicans or fellow Democrats — and lead the nation toward normalcy.
It won’t happen immediately, or perhaps not even in the next four years, but Biden’s style has long been collaborative and bipartisan.
Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham, who served for many years in the Senate with Biden, said in an interview with the Huffington Post in 2015 that Biden is “as good a man as God ever created.”
In that same year he said Trump is “a race baiting, xenophobic religious bigot.”
Graham is now a staunch supporter of Trump, but that doesn’t change what he said — or perhaps what was truly in his heart — before Trump was elected to serve in the White House.
Trump’s deplorable behavior over the past four years, from mocking a disabled New York Times reporter during a campaign rally or him telling his senior staff in the wake of Sen. John McCain’s death that “We’re not going to support that loser’s funeral,” can’t continue.
His divisive, mean-spirited rhetoric needs to end. It’s time to heal.
We strongly support Biden because we believe he is our only chance to start the healing.
We fully understand the endorsement of Biden and repudiation of Trump will anger many of Trump’s local supporters. Cries will ring out that the Union-Bulletin is a liberal rag and its endorsement are dictated by its owners at The Seattle Times.
That’s simply not the case. The Seattle Times has had zero influence on our endorsements this year or any other year.
The Union-Bulletin’s editorial stands have historically been politically centrist. We, year after year, endorse a mix of Republicans and Democrats for elective office.
Traditionally, the Union-Bulletin endorses candidates for public office because we believe the newspaper has a responsibility to the community to stimulate interest and debate in the campaigns.
This race for president is well past that point. In fact, with less than two months until the election, it’s difficult to imagine anybody who hasn’t already given the contest a great deal of thought. Most people — as in nearly all — have already decided who to vote for on Nov. 3.
We could have just skipped making an endorsement for this race and saved ourselves a lot of grief.
But, as a community newspaper, we believe it’s our roll to take a public stand just as every voter must cast a ballot.
We took a stand for Biden because we believe it’s time to start the healing of America.