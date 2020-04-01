Sadly, while most of us are pulling together — 6 feet apart, of course — there are a few unscrupulous miscreants who are using the coronavirus pandemic as an opportunity to steal.
Beware!
That’s the message Washington state Attorney General Bob Ferguson sent this week. His office warns that scammers are already targeting the $1,200 stimulus checks that will be coming to most Americans in the next few weeks.
“Many Washingtonians are hurting financially as a result of the COVID-19 crisis, and urgently need the relief promised by the federal government,” Ferguson said. “Scammers are seeing this news as well, and will take advantage of the opportunity to try to get your personal information. Don’t fall for it.”
Keep in mind that the federal government will not be reaching out to you by phone, text or email to confirm your personal information or your bank account numbers. Nor will the federal government seek any sort of payment or fee.
The specific details of when and how the federal government will provide the stimulus payment are not yet available, but generally, the government will use the tax information they have on file from the past two years to either provide the funds via direct deposit, or mail people checks, according to the Attorney General’s Office.
Ferguson said it is particular important not to click on link in email or text messages. In addition, do not respond to the messages or phone calls.
This would allow the scammers to confirm your addresses and that information could then be used for nefarious schemes.
The Treasury Department has not begun issuing checks, and is unlikely to do so in the next week. Ferguson said checks arriving now, especially those requiring verification, are scams.
Ferguson’s advice is to contact local law enforcement about any attempted scam.
Yes, it’s unfortunate that these warnings are even needed. Taking advantage of others at such a tense time in our nation — and in the world — is reprehensible.
The lure of billions of dollars in cash being offered to Americans as a lifeline in the midst of this crisis is apparently too strong for these vermin (with apologies to rats, mice and cockroaches) to resist.
That leaves it up to us to protect ourselves. Ferguson’s advice is sound.