Beefing up state transportation plan will help boost economy

The state Legislature will have more on its plate than COVID-19 in the next 100 days or so.
Lawmakers are going to have to approve a two-year budget, which is essentially a spending plan. In doing so, the state’s transportation infrastructure must be a top priority.
We, of course, would like to see the next phase of expanding U.S. Highway 12 to four lanes from Walla Walla to Tri-Cities completed.
Concerns about lack of funding because of the 2019 voter-approved $30 car tab initiative, which has since been ruled unconstitutional by the state Supreme Court, put the kibosh on the work that was approved and planned. Then COVID-19 hit and construction slowed here and elsewhere.
We see finishing the four-lane highway as a necessity for safety and for the region’s economy.
Those same reasons drive the need to beef up the infrastructure in Washington state, which has added about 2 million people to its current population — now at about 8 million — over the past two decades. Our roads have not kept pace to accommodate all the added drivers.
Keep Washington Rolling, a coalition of state business leaders (about 100), labor unions and local governments, sent a letter to the Legislature this week seeking action on a comprehensive transportation package.
“As we begin to look toward economic recovery, we must ensure our transportation system is able to support that recovery equitably. Based on the most recent revenue forecast, the State’s Transportation budget has a projected shortfall of $758 million for the next three years.” the coalition wrote. “To address that issue, to support the full reopening of our economy as well as spur economic activity and support local jobs, we urge the Legislature to pass a comprehensive transportation funding package in 2021.”
The need is clear, the funding in the midst of this pandemic is not.
However, if transportation is seen as a high enough priority — and it is — the money is there to fund it.
Lawmakers have much to consider in the coming months. We see transportation as critical to this growing state’s economy.