While the Seattle Seahwaks — even with an 11-4 record — have been inconsistent, they’ve been interesting to watch.
Well, the ‘Hawks just turned the fun level up to ultra high. Sunday’s game should be wildly entertaining.
Beast Mode — Marshawn Lynch — is once again a Seahawk.
Lynch is the fourth-leading rusher in team history with 6,347 yards and second in rushing touchdowns with 57. But — and far more importantly — he might well be the most exciting player in Seahawks’ history.
Lynch was the catalyst for Seattle’s Super Bowl victory in the 2014 season. His powerful running style — crushing defenders rather than going around them — made him a superstar on the field. His engaging and quirky personality made him beloved by football fans across the Pacific Northwest.
So when Seattle’s top two running backs broke bones in the last game, putting them out until next year, the Seahawks went full Beast Mode.
The Seahawks coaxed running back Lynch out of retirement.
Lynch retired from football after the 2015 season but he came out of retirement for the 2017 season when he played for his hometown Oakland Raiders. He retired again at the end of the 2018 season — and that looked to finally be the end of his career.
Lynch, in a video posted on his website, said he would return to Seattle for “this playoff run” and try to help the Seahawks complete some “unfinished business.”
Lynch said in the video he might not be the running back he was five years ago but that he wants to “just be able to come in and step in where it’s needed.”
Although Lynch has only been on the Seahawk roster a few days, he has already infused enthusiasm into the locker room and Seahawk Nation.
Folks are freaking out about Beast Mode have one more chance to rumble over linebackers.
Lynch appreciated the fan support. He seemed to have a real a bond with the Pacific Northwest and its people.
Given that, it’s probably not a surprise Lynch came out of retirement for a second time to give Seahawk fans an encore.
If all goes well, the final chapter of Lynch’s eclectic football career will end with a second Super Bowl ring.
Hey, it could well happen. Beast Mode is back.