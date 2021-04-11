What is just as iconic as our Valley wines is the Walla Walla Balloon Stampede.
A year into a global pandemic and we couldn’t be happier to have this tradition to celebrate. This, however, is no time to let our guard down, so please celebrate responsibly and socially distanced.
Though it was justifiably canceled last year, the 46th annual Walla Walla Balloon Stampede is scheduled for lift off October 13-17 at Howard Tietan Park. And, boy, are we ready for it.
“It’s going to be a return to some type of normal. That’s what I would hope that we would see with these balloons in the air for this year, a return to yesteryear,” said Jerry Cummins, a local pilot since 1987.
A return to pre-pandemic events might just be what the doctor ordered, but that doesn’t mean we can stop practicing pandemic precautions like wearing face masks, frequently sanitizing and social distancing.
Though we can’t predict what the future will hold, we can see current trends in COVID-19 data have pushed Gov. Jay Inslee to potentially downgrade Walla Walla and Columbia counties to Phase 2.
“We’ve let our guard down to some degree,” Inslee said at a Thursday news conference.
According to a Friday report by the Union-Bulletin, to retain our Phase 3 status, “Larger counties, which includes Walla Walla County with a population of about 61,000 people, must have less than 200 new cases per 100,000 people over a two-week period and have fewer than five new COVID hospitalizations per 100,000 people over a one-week period.”
Currently, Walla Walla County data “shows that from March 25 to April 7 there were 85 cases of COVID-19 per 100,000 people and two hospitalizations during April 2-7.”
Though our county’s public health officer, Dr. Daniel Kaminsky, is not worried about our numbers, as a community, we must continue to be as careful as possible, putting in the work — no matter the discomfort — to ensure we not only can celebrate our beloved Balloon Stampede, but can return back to our pre-pandemic normal as soon as possible.
“We feel very comfortable this year that, with vaccines available …, we’ll be in really good shape to have the event,” said Laurie Spencer, producer of the event from Lighter than Air America. “Of course, we’ll follow all of the local and state guidelines that are put out, in case there is a need to do that.”
A solid plan we can get behind to support a happier, safer future.