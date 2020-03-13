Baker Boyer's heartfelt offer an example of community spirit

While the focus right now, in the nation and the state, is on the latest emergency, coronavirus (COVID-19), we can’t forget that this Valley is still reeling from the flooding that left homes damaged or destroyed, as well as roads and bridges compromised.
Thankfully, community members — including those running local businesses — have not forgotten the devastation of the flooding and, more importantly, the need to help one another.
That was clear on Wednesday evening as the Walla Walla City Council accepted a generous offer of a $2 million interest-free loan from Baker Boyer Bank so the city can make critical repairs to the local water transmission system.
Walla Walla Deputy City Manager Byron Olson offered some perspective to show what an unusual offer the local bank made.
“I’ve been doing my job for about 35 years (in Walla Walla and elsewhere), and I’ve issued every kind of debt that can be,” Olson said. “I have never seen any bank or other financial institution make the offer that Baker Boyer did. … It saves us thousands of dollars, it saves Washington and Walla Walla water rate payers thousands of dollars.”
What the city accepted from Baker Boyer was six-month, $2 million line of credit specifically for flood recovery efforts.
Principally in view is the city’s compromised water transmission line. Three primary areas of damage are estimated at a total of $1.5 million, according to city documents. In addition, there were damages to the city’s pump and delivery system for the groundwater wells that are used when water cannot be taken from the Mill Creek Watershed.
This all needs to be fixed as soon as possible. It’s likely that, in time, the federal government and state government will provide grants or other financial assistance. The city can’t wait.
The interest-free loan means the necessary work can get started now.
“I think when things like this, challenges like a flood, or coronavirus or whatever it is, affect a community, that’s where the bank can step in to help with liquidity, when it’s needed,” Mark Kajita, the president and CEO of Baker Boyer Bank, told the City Council on Wednesday.
“My mother and father drink tap water, I drink tap water, my kids drink tap water. And so it became really apparent for us it was not a matter of if we were going to do this but how quickly could we get it done,” he said. “.... We are fully behind supporting the community in this way … If at the end of the six months you need an extension of time with the same terms, please get in contact with the bank and we will make it happen.”
An offer like that — from the heart — is a great example of just how deeply those living in this area care about the community.