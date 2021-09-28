Washington state’s ban on single-use plastic bags at stores is set to start on Oct. 1 — and we have concerns.
Gov. Jay Inslee, in suspending the law previously, cited a shortage of paper and thicker reusable plastic bags — the increase in restaurant take-out orders was one of the causes. In addition, many grocery stores were wisely not permitting customers to bring bags from home because of concerns about contamination — particularly COVID-19.
Though they are much more sanitary, these bags only add to our nation’s ever-growing plastic waste problem. Beyond that, “plastic bags are a common form of pollution that threatens human health, wildlife, and the environment,” states Washington’s Department of Ecology. “Harmful chemicals are released when plastics are produced, used, incinerated, or slowly disintegrate into microscopic particles. Plastic bags are also a major contaminant in Washinton’s recycling system that clog sorting machines and put worker safety at risk.”
Understandably, the pressure on Inslee to make good on his earth-friendly legislation promises is only increasing, and in any other scenario, the U-B would be all for this bag ban. But it is an unfortunate reality that single-use bags are part of safety strategies during this worldwide pandemic.
We’re fighting a mutating virus still and our county’s vaccination rate continues to be shamefully low. With lives at stake, anything that reduces the mobility of this devastating virus is a plus in our book.
But if we are to move forward with this bag ban, at the very least, every single one of us needs to up our sanitation game.
The concerns about the spreading of germs and disease beyond COVID-19 from using bring-from-home bags are well placed.
Studies by the NIH continue to show that the coronavirus “remained active on last and stainless steel surfaces for two to three days under the conditions of (the NIH) experiment.” This time varies in real world conditions, but the fact that the virus clings to plastic hours, at minimum, after first contact is the main point of concern.
Stores have picked up the excellent protocol of regular sanitation of frequently used surfaces. As should we all — and especially as we begin to reach more frequently for reusable bags.
Don’t think of it as a bother. Think of it as a crucial defensive measure.
For those still uncomfortable with reusable bags or for the forgetful who find themselves at the register sans a brought-from-home bag, under the Washington state law, paper or compliant thicker plastic bags are included as an alternative to single-use plastic bags but with an 8-cent charge.
But with the reasonable concerns over bags from home being germ magnets, perhaps the 8-cent fee should be revoked.
