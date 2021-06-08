Newspapers and other professional news organizations aim to factually report the news, which often includes shining light on the actions of public officials. That glare of public scrutiny doesn’t always sit well with those holding office.
Currently and rightly in the hot seat for practices undermining the free press is the Department of Justice.
The Associated Press and The Washington Post this week reported that a secret seizure of reporters’ records on behalf of the DOJ — one that started with the Trump administration and was supposed to have ended when President Joe Biden took office — was not only ongoing but had intensified.
The AP puts it plainly: both “Democratic and Republican administrations alike have used subpoenas and court orders to obtain journalists’ records in an effort to identify sources who have revealed classified information.” This is, as WaPo Publisher Fred Ryan said, “an unprecedented assault on American news organizations and their efforts to inform the public about government wrongdoing.”
It’s the job of journalists to get the facts, and this involves communicating with people, in confidence, to inform the public on topics of interest. As the First Amendment makes clear, a free press cannot be constrained by government restrictions.
“The egregious acts by the outgoing Trump Justice Department, and the apparent doubling down on them during the Biden administration, should alarm all Americans, regardless of political persuasion,” continued Ryan.
To seize journalists’ records in order to nab their sources in the face of unfavorable coverage is, as President Joe Biden recently remarked, “simply, simply wrong.”
Journalists should not be threatened by or subject to record seizure by officials using the government’s power to block their investigations. An unfortunate side effect is that it’s harder for sources to trust reporters and help in their investigations — fear of exposure and retaliation is a powerful gag.
Current government action toward news organizations is a disservice to all Americans. It is a violation of a fundamental right.
Biden had decried the investigation early in his term when news of the DOJ’s probe under the Trump administration broke, and said he would not “let that happen” under his administration. But Friday, the New York Times reported that “the Biden administration had imposed a gag order on reporters in order to prevent the probes from becoming public.”
If actions speak louder than words, the Biden administration needs to correct course, and fast.