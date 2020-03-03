The more vulnerable a group of people, the more action should be taken to ensure that group’s safety, especially when it comes to our children.
On the main, schools have gone the extra mile to help prepare and protect their students from many kinds of potential dangers, namely, school shootings.
While most any effort in preparedness is absolutely a positive move, a white paper published by the advocacy group Everytown For Gun Safety and the American Federation of Teachers and the National Education Association — the nation’s largest education unions, questions the effectiveness of active shooter drills in schools.
At the center of the issue is how unnecessarily realistic and unannounced these drills have become. In an article by the National Public Radio, Shannon Watts, a member of Everytown, reports “of drills getting ‘over the top’ with things like teachers being shot with pellet guns.” She adds, “these drills cause trauma, whether it’s anxiety or depression, sleeplessness, worsening school performance in kids.”
With how they’re implemented, it’s easy to see why drills have become such an issue. NPR also reports drills with masked individuals and simulated gunfire. Some drills are unannounced and often leave students barricaded in classrooms not having clearly indicated the end of the drill.
Any dramatic simulation of violence or suddenness in scheduling is far from helping our students.
Guy Grace of the Partner Alliance for Safer Schools, insists that twice a year active shooter drills for students are still an important piece of violence prevention. “It’s not about scaring kids or scaring staff. It’s about empowering staff and being able to respond to a multitude of situations.”
In their study, Everytown suggests changes: “Drills should not include simulations that mimic or appear to be an actual shooting incident; sufficient information and notification must be provided to parents or guardians in advance ...; drill content must ... be age and developmentally appropriate ...; drills should be coupled with trauma-informed approaches to directly address students’ well-being as standard practice; and information about the efficacy and effects of the drills should be tracked by schools, including symptoms and indications of trauma (e.g., bad dreams, fear of coming to school, asthma attacks, increased antidepressant prescriptions) so drill content can be reevaluated if students and/or educators are exhibiting signs of trauma.”
This we can get on board with. These drills should promote preparedness, not terror. In order to get to that place, new guidelines should be put in place to ensure secure, age-appropriate safety training.