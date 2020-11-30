Amazon’s expansion into the pharmacy industry is a mismatch at best, a grave mistake at worst. Instead of staying in their already massive lane, the monolithic online store has decided to reach into the medical field and with that, compromising not just the relationships and accuracy built between local pharmacists and their clients everywhere, but the vital local accessibility of medicines keeping citizens healthy.
As the U-B’s Jeremy Burnham reported on Sunday, this move is a potential game changer for many local druggists and community members.
With its 2018 purchase of PillPack, an online pharmacy, Amazon now has licenses to operate in almost every state. The move currently makes them only one more option to choose from along with RiteAid, Walgreens, etc., but could have monumental consequences in the long run for local pharmacies like Tallman’s in downtown Walla Walla.
On the logistical side of things, local pharmacists have the ability to fill prescriptions during gaps, or “when things go wrong,” as Elk Drug owner Sean Thurston of Dayton, puts it. “Often times things do go wrong. And it can take two weeks for that prescription to be processed and sent… Meanwhile, (patients) are out. So they are coming to our store to pay out of pocket for a week’s worth, or 10 days, of medication.”
The best Amazon can do in a perfect situation is get medication delivered within two days, but that’s only for their Amazon Prime members.
On top of that, local pharmacies have something that even the biggest, most efficient retailers haven’t been able to master yet, great medical counseling services.
“Pharmacists are much more than dispensers of medication,” said Lina Garrelts MacLean, a professor at Washington State University’s College of Pharmacy and Pharmaceutical Sciences. Burnham reports when she owned her own pharmacy, patients contacted her daily with questions about their medical needs. On her part, MacLean was well-versed in the needs of her patients and as a result, lasting relationships were built.
Even now, residents look to local pharmacies to fill that need. Elk Drug, for example, actively helps clients using mail order pharmacies despite not using its own services. Burnham reports Thurston saying these online services don’t provide the same support when customers have a question about their medication.
From where we sit, it comes down to this: If the local pharmacy is no longer there, residents not only are out accessible medications, but the strong support offered by those who work there. A lot is lost by not choosing local.