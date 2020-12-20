Amazingly generous gifts to WWCC, YWCA speak well of Walla Walla

It’s long been said that actions speak louder than words.
If so, what MacKenzie Scott did for the Walla Walla Valley last week feels louder than a dozen jets taking flight.
Scott, the world’s richest woman, made jaw-dropping, eye-popping donations of $15 million to Walla Walla Community College and $1 million to our local YWCA.
These gifts are an incredible opportunity for WWCC and the YWCA to do even more good in our community.
It’s not crystal clear why Scott was so generous to Walla Walla when she made 384 donations nationwide totalling more than $4.1 billion. Five organizations in Washington state received huge donations, including the two in Walla Walla.
The community college’s gift appears to be the largest in the state. WWCC President Chad Hickox told a Union-Bulletin reporter he received a phone call about three weeks ago telling him an anonymous donor wanted to give money to the school and they only wanted to speak to Hickox.
When Hickox heard the donor was Scott, the ex-wife of Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, and the amount was $15 million he said he “was frankly a little bit overwhelmed.”
“The possibilities that it opened for me and the ways it could be used to serve our community — my mind just started spinning about all the good we could do with it. I’d be lying if I didn’t say there wasn’t a little bit of disbelief ... it took a little while for it sink in.”
Hickox is not alone. Many in this community are as stunned as they are thankful for this gift.
Anne-Marie Zell Schwerin, one of this community’s strongest advocates, was likely doubly stunned as the YWCA she oversees as executive director received $1 million.
Zell Schwerin said the $1 million is probably the largest single-donor donation the YWCA has received since the 1960s.
It’s all truly amazing, and very much appreciated.
Still, it’s curious as to why Walla Walla received such incredible generosity.
“I think for me a big part of the answer is: Look at what this community has done and continues to do every year,” Zell Schwerin said.
“... I know people have tried to study this. The (Bill and Melinda) Gates Foundation has always been interested. It’s like, ‘What’s going on in Walla Walla? How is this magic of cooperation happening? How is this small town making such a difference on some really big issues?’”
Indeed.
Walla Walla is a special place and its people have — and continue to do — special things.
Scott’s mega donation now allows even more good to be done.