Allowing homegrown marijuana makes sense

Marijuana is legal in Washington state. It’s available in myriad forms — buds to smoke, food to ingest and as concentrated oil — in retail outlets throughout the state, including Walla Walla.
So why does it remain illegal for Washingtonians to grow their own weed?
Frankly, it doesn’t make a lot of sense. And that’s why a reasonable proposal to allow pot plants to be grown at home seems to be gaining momentum in the Legislature.
Last year, now-retired Sen. Maureen Walsh, R-College Place, was the prime sponsor of legislation allowing adults 21 and over to grow up to six plants for personal use. A maximum of 15 plants could be grown in a household.
We backed the proposal, which was unfortunately not approved.
But that same legislation is essentially back this year sponsored in the House by Rep. Shelley Kloba, D-Kirkland. Kloba, a former state PTA legislative director, said she sees this as the next logical step for Washington.
Washington and Colorado were the first two states to legalize cannabis, and more than 10 have followed their lead. Yet, all but two of those states, Washington and Illinois, allow home growing.
“As we have seen from their experiences, it really has not been problematic,” said Kloba, who chairs the House Commerce and Gaming Committee that passed her legislation out of committee by a 7-2 vote .
The fact is that the marijuana genie is already out of the bottle.
Allowing homegrown cannabis simply offers consumers options.
For example, some people might opt to grow their own because of concern about additives used in some of the products in stores. Others might have had a negative reaction to something they purchased. Or maybe they want a very specific strain not available in the stores.
Beyond that, some folks simply enjoy the growing process. Growing their own marijuana could be a hobby like those who enjoy growing tomatoes or making their own wine or brewing their own beer.
Cannabis growers need supplies, just like those growing tomatoes or flowers, so in a way, it does generate a tiny bit of tax revenue.
In the end, we see this as an issue of personal freedom and responsibility.