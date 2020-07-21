All eyes on baseball as it restarts its season

Thursday is Opening Day 2020 for Major League Baseball.
In the past, Opening Day is looked at by zealous baseball fans as a de facto national holiday. It’s a time when every team has a chance to win the World Series. It’s a time of hope.
This year winning the World Series is far lower on the list of hopes and dreams.
Right now the top priority, as it should be, is to stop the spread of the coronavirus. If the disease starts to spread because baseball is being played, the season will end abruptly.
And that will certainly further complicate the resumption of other sports, from pro football, basketball and hockey to all college sports as well as high school sports.
Major League Baseball is under a lot of pressure to protect players and make the COVID-19 shortened season a success.
It matters because sports, at all levels, are an integral part of many people’s lives.
At the high school level (and lower), sports offer an opportunity for physical and mental growth. Youths who participate learn life lessons about teamwork, winning and losing, overcoming adversity, working hard and much more.
High school sports also bring communities together.
College sports, too, provide growth for the athletes and are a pleasure for fans. They also bring people together. The entertainment value for many can’t be overstated.
And pro sports are hugely entertaining for many and the fan base of the various teams can be, well, fanatical — hence the term fans.
While pro sports are now just getting restarted after getting shut down by COVID-19 in early spring — the NBA will soon resume play and NFL training camps are expected to open next week — college football is in limbo.
A few college conferences have already pulled the plug on fall sports, including the Great Northwest Athletic Conference in which Central Washington University is a member. The Pac-12 has canceled its non-conference football games as have other conferences. (All fall sports in the NWAC, in which Walla Walla Community College is a member, have been moved to the spring.)
High school sports in Washington are still on the scheduled for fall, but many concerns remain — and the concerns seem to be growing by the day.
Every decision being made, as it should be, is based on player and fan safety.
So all eyes will be on baseball this Thursday and in the weeks ahead as its success or failure will impact the short-term future of every effort to restart sports.