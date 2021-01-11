Airline passengers refusing to wear masks is not acceptable

Last week 14 passengers on an Alaska Airlines flight from Washington, D.C., to Seattle refused to wear masks to protect others from the spread of COVID-19.
The airline is now considering banning these passengers from future flights. That’s a start, but more should be done — and not just by Alaska.
“Last night, a number of passengers onboard Alaska Airlines Flight 1085 from Washington Dulles to Seattle were non-mask compliant, rowdy, argumentative and harassed our crew members,” airline spokesperson Ray Lane wrote in an email Friday morning. “Their behavior was unacceptable. We apologize to our other guests who were made uncomfortable on the flight.”
Being uncomfortable is the least of the other passengers’ concerns. The 14 who selfishly refused to wear face coverings that are required literally put the lives of others at risk.
It’s now clear from the data collected that the spread of COVID-19 is most likely from those who are asymptomatic. A new study concludes that 59% of all coronavirus transmissions come from those who show no symptoms.
So even if those 14 believe they don’t have COVID-19 and are contagious, they very well might be.
Giving the timing — the day after a pro-Trump rally that manifested into a mob that stormed the U.S. Capitol — it is certainly possible some or all of the 14 were in the midst of a huge crowd without masks and thus could have been infected in the past few days.
Regardless of where they have been and what they were doing, they — like all of us — have an obligation to follow the rules put in place to slow the spread of COVID-19.
Flying is a privilege, not a right. The airlines have the ability to set rules for the safety of others and can refuse service to those who won’t comply.
Alaska Airlines has already banned 288 people for violating its mask policy.
That’s as shocking as it is sad. It shows a lack of basic common courtesy.
This pandemic is serious business. The virus has been mutating to a strain that is far more contagious.
Clearly, the rules in place and possible bans are not fully working. Since airplanes cross state lines, the federal government could impose serious penalties — and should.
Steve Dickson, administrator of the Federal Aviation Administration, told CNN that a cabin crew’s “primary responsibility” is to ensure the safety of people on board.
“The FAA will pursue strong enforcement action against anyone who endangers the safety of a flight,” he said, “with penalties ranging from monetary fines to jail time.”
Having 14 maskless passengers on a 5-hour flight is a clear health concern.