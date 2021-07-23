The year 2020 was one for the books, but 2021 is proving to be tough competition and hitting our region hard. Yes, some support is already in place, but we should continue toward increased aid and collaboration to navigate increasingly frequent extreme conditions.
The impacts of our current state are widespread, and worsening. Among them:
A drought emergency was declared by Gov. Jay Inslee on Wednesday and our county, the National Drought Mitigation Center said, is experiencing “extreme drought.” As a result of several proactive measures, the cities of Walla Walla and College Place assure residents that water supplies aren’t in danger, according to U-B reporter Trinity Pierce. And yet despite an overall decrease of water usage, the drought could set our Valley’s progress back severely.
The toll on wildlife areas is high, too — so much so that access restrictions may soon be going into effect on land owned by the Washington Department of Natural Resources. Already, an entire ranger district in the Blue Mountains, a popular elk hunting area, was closed last week. Access to DNR lands is increasingly limited and hunting groups are in support of and preparing for more restrictions and potential closures, reports the Spokesman-Review.
The high fire danger has everyone on edge, especially with Eastern Washington already seeing destructive wildfires in Wenatchee and near Walla Walla. In the Umatilla National Forest alone over 94,000 acres are ablaze, according to the U-B’s Emry Dinman. Over in Asotin County, fire fighters are battling with “the largest fire currently burning in the Blue Mountains” — a whopping 74,528 acres in flames. And, in case you missed it, a statewide burn ban is in effect, and even a cigarette tossed from a car can start a fire, officials say.
As noted above, we are not done with the drought for this year. And we might not be done with it for next year, either, if forecasts of La-Niña-less conditions in the Pacific Ocean continue. Though forecasters at NOAA have issued a La Niña Watch — meaning there’s potential for a colder and wetter-than-normal winter in the Pacific Northwest — it looks like a snowless winter ahead. The region must prepare, as best it can, for impacts both short- and long-term.
Thankfully, the U.S Department of Agriculture has made drought relief available to eligible farmers and ranchers. And through several resources accessible to producers, there are many options “that can mitigate some of the financial losses incurred by our growers right now,” wrote U.S. Senator Patty Murray, D-Wash., in a recent statement. Another dry winter will lend more urgency to these efforts.
The end of summer won’t bring the end of problems. Governments at the federal, state, local and tribal level will need to continue working with farmers and irrigation districts to assure that at least some water keeps flowing next year — a year that could prove even more challenging than this one.