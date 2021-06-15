Starting July 4, those submitting unemployment claims must once again actively job-search to keep benefits. With jobless claims continuing to fall as our economy recovers at the local, state, and national level, it only makes sense to renew the requirement. This change, however, should be coupled with ways to address child care shortages across the state to help enable a bigger return to the workforce.
According to The Seattle Times, “last week, Washingtonians filed 8,868 new, or ‘initial,’ claims for unemployment benefits, a 12.1% decrease from the prior week… Nationally, new jobless claims fell 2.3% to 376,000, the lowest level since the start of pandemic-related layoffs in March 2020, the U.S. Labor Department reported Thursday.”
This change is a huge win for our economy. Slowly but surely, we are recovering from a years-worth of pandemic damage.
One obstacle this change spotlights, however, is the severe shortage in child care.
As Walla Walla Valley Early Learning Coalition Project Coordinator Eiledon McClellan shared with the U-B in May of last year, “Our economy cannot reopen without child care. … Parents staying out of the workforce is not an option for our national economic health — parents make up nearly 50% of the U.S. workforce.”
Pre-pandemic, child care facilities were already struggling. Instead of an increase of child care providers, there have been fewer and fewer programs available to families over the last 10 years.
In Washington, there has been a slight rise, but not enough to serve the demand. As the Yakima Herald-Republic reported back in April, “Franklin, Grant, Kittitas and Walla Walla counties saw a collective increase of just 70 child care spots from 2015-20.” But compared to the estimated number of children needing these services — approximately 55,591 — there is still an incredibly large child care gap.
During the pandemic, very little support was given to child care businesses — McClellan’s 2020 numbers show that more than 70% of local private child-care providers applied for financial relief, but only one received support — and so, over this year, access to child care dwindled even further.
Now as parents and child care providers try to return to work, both are calling for change to this dire situation.
We join them and ask for employers and representatives to invest in our child care systems. Without creative, inclusive solutions helping parents jump back into the workforce, we all lose.