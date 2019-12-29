Last week’s front page story on Providence St. Mary Medical Center regarding its adding a K-9 (as in dog) to its security team might have been a bit puzzling for some.
Does a hospital really need a trained security dog, they wondered.
Sadly, the answer is yes. Hospitals have become dangerous places, here and the rest of the nation.
St. Mary Medical Center added a K-9 officer a few weeks ago, making it the fourth hospital in Washington state to have a dog on its security team. Hospital officials made a wise move in taking this action.
Having K-9 Officer Axel, a German shepherd/Belgian malinois cross, roaming the hospital will provide protection for patients and hospital staff.
K-9 Program Coordinator Mike Smith told U-B reporter Vicki Hillhouse that Axel brings several attributes to the job — including an ultra keen sense of smell. Axel is trained in detection of contraband such as narcotics. He is also trained in security to reduce and deter violence.
The major reason for the growing threat of violence is the rising drug addiction in the country.
“There’s a tremendous problem with addiction across the whole U.S. and in Walla Walla,” said Susan Leathers, St. Mary’s safety, security and emergency preparedness manager.
Between 2017 and 2018, simple assault offenses grew from 202 to 228 (12.9% increase) for the Walla Walla Police Department; 21 to 30 (42.9% increase) for College Place Police; and 81 to 99 (22.2% increase) for the Walla Walla County Sheriff’s Office, according to data from the Washington Association of Sheriffs & Police Chiefs.
Drug and narcotic violations spiked for the Walla Walla Police Department during that same time period, from 100 to 153 offenses (53% increase). College Place Police Department saw a 100% increase from three to six. For the Sheriff’s Office, the reported offenses climbed 10.3% from 29 to 32.
Data from the reports show health care related facilities — from drug stores to doctors’ offices and hospitals — are among the top five locations where simple and aggravated assaults take place, though residences are by far the most common, Hillhouse reported.
Bringing a K-9 officer into the hospital was part of an overall strategy to help deter violence and create a safer environment for patients, visitors and staff.
In the short time Axel has been roaming the hospital, his presence has already made a difference. Not only do some feel safer, he has also calmed some visitors to the hospital — those struggling emotionally.
“He’s one more tool in our arsenal,” Leathers said.
A needed tool.
While it is sad that addiction and an increase in violence have forced hospital to beef up security, it positive that St. Mary Medical Center took the important step in brining on a K-9 officer to protect patients and staff.