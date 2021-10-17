There is a lot of heart in the Walla Walla City Council Central Ward race. And it’s no secret that both candidates are deeply committed to Walla Walla, especially the Central Ward.
Brian Casey is a lifelong Walla Walla local tied to the land. A family man, he is very conscious of the incredible value parks add to the lives of families in Walla Walla.
Unsurprisingly, Casey is also an advocate for environmental conservation and a solid voice in the interest of local farmers. His work with the Walla Walla County Conservation District, Farm Service Agency, Natural Resources Conservation Service and private landowners have aided efforts to combat invasive plant species, protect local wildlife, water resources and surrounding natural habitats — all incredible environmental contributions to our area and in clear alignment with his campaign slogan: “Preserving Walla Walla and its small town feel.”
Relatedly, his opponent Adam Kirtley takes a similar approach to supporting Walla Walla, although broader in application.
Guiding his campaign is this adage: “The strength of a community can be measured by the extent to which elders plant trees under whose shade they will never enjoy sitting.” It is plain to see that he has taken these words to heart.
Kirtley has put in the footwork during months of campaigning to increase his understanding of our community needs.
From sanitation ride-alongs to time spent with current city leaders, he is learning by immersion even without having netted the position. If that doesn’t speak volumes about the kind of leadership he could bring to the City Council, we don’t know what will.
But beyond his outstanding efforts to acquaint himself more fully with our city’s inner workings, Kirtley is dedicated to service with heart. The list of his community work is extensive, but what stands out is his work with our most vulnerable populations.
It is clear that he has touched the lives of many through his time as former executive director of Blue Mountain Heart to Heart, as a teacher at Pleasant View High School in Milton-Freewater, as a volunteer for the Christian Aid Center, the warming center and the Walla Walla Immigrant Rights Coalition.
Though, as he says, he may not be fluent in the broad range of issues the City Council must contend with, we could not be more certain that he would put in the time and effort necessary to lead with thoughtfulness, inclusivity and impartiality.
We strongly recommend Adam Kirtley for Walla Walla City Council, Position 2.
