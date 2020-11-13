A divided government might bring Congress, nation together

It looks likely America will have divided federal government in 2021 — Republicans in charge of the Senate and Democrats the House, albeit both by slim margins.
President-elect Joe Biden, a Democrat, has said over and over since it was clear he won the election that it’s “a time to heal in America.”
“I ran as a proud Democrat. I will now be an American president,” Biden said on Saturday. “I will work as hard for those who didn’t vote for me as those who did. Let this grim era of demonization in America begin to end — here and now.”
Among Biden’s chief tasks is getting the members of Congress to jettison their partisan blinders so they can focus on the best interests of the entire nation.
It won’t be easy. And that’s an understatement.
Yet, the fact that only a few seats separate control of each chamber should force Democrats and Republicans to talk to each other — and actually listen.
In the wake of the election, Republicans will have at least 50 seats in the Senate next year while Democrats woll have at least 48. However, the two seats from Georgia won’t be decided until early January in a run-off election between two incumbent Republicans and their Democratic challengers. While the races are expected to be close, it will be difficult for Democrats to pick off both seats.
In the House, Democrats will certainly see their current 232-majority in the 435-member chamber shrink, perhaps as many as 15 seats when all the races are fully settled.
In Congress (and state legislatures), when the balance of power is very close it can yield good government.
The thin margins held by the majority party in each house of Congress could result in compromise between Republicans and Democrats and within each party. The liberal, moderate and conservative members in each party will have to horse trade to get anything accomplished.
Even if the Senate ultimately ends up in a tie, with Vice President-elect Kamala Harris being the deciding vote when needed to give Democrats the edge, reasoned compromise will be critical.
To this point, the petulance in the Senate and House — as well as the White House — has not been particularly good for the nation.
In the midst of a pandemic, for example, Republicans and Democrats seem more interested in punishing each other than helping those they are supposed to serve.
Each side, of course, points fingers. Nothing is ever their fault, right?
That’s nonsense. There’s plenty of blame for the House and Senate, Republican and Democrats.
With a new president and Congress, without either party having a mandate, presents a real opportunity to bridge the country’s political divide and, perhaps more importantly, dramatically reduce the caustic rhetoric that has torn the nation apart.