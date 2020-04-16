$18 million infusion will help local airport weather pandemic

We were gobsmacked with this week’s announcement that the Walla Walla Regional Airport will receive more than $18 million — $18,059,137 to be exact — in federal coronavirus relief funds.
That’s a lot of cash. Then again, the coronarius pandemic has created a lot of severe problems for airports, including ours. Travel has essentially come to a halt.
The federal government allocated $310 million in grants for Washington state from the $10 billion earmarked to help America’s airports weather the economic hit as the nation has been shut down to slow the spread of COVID-19.
Walla Walla’s hefty grant was based on the steady number of flights going in and out last year. That resulted in Walla Walla receiving the sixth highest allocation of any airport in the state. Seattle-Tacoma International Airport will receive more than half of the state’s cash — $192 million — while 11 airports will receive more than $1 million each from the relief fund.
Decisions on how this money will be used will ultimately fall to the three elected Port of Walla Walla commissioners — Ron Dunning, Mike Fredrickson and Kip Kelly.
Preliminary information indicates the money can be used for airport capital expenditures, airport operating expenses — including payroll and utilities — and airport debt payments this year and next year.
“We will await the guidelines and application process to determine what projects and airport operations that may be eligible with the CARES Act funding opportunity,” Port of Walla Walla Executive Director Pat Reay said Wednesday. “We have several capital and major maintenance projects that would be high priority for the Airport District. We will continue to monitor the program for eligibility and compliance requirements.”
That’s a wise approach.
The cash should not be squandered nor can it be spent outside the rules, which must be followed closely. The focus, as we see it, should be to ensure that the airport is prepared to open when appropriate with a full schedule of Alaska Airlines flights.
Employees at the airport should be paid and, perhaps if allowable, businesses renting space in the airport area from the Port should be given a break on rent if they suffered financially during the shut down.
This huge cash infusion, if used in a thoughtful and strategic manner, should have the airport ready to get back to business as usual faster than it otherwise would.
That, ultimately, is critically important for this community.