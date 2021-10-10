Carol C. Weir

April 28, 1928 —  Oct. 5, 2021

Carol was born on April 28, 1928, in Yakima, WA to Verna and Jesse Comer. She attended schools in the Yakima Valley and graduated from Naches High School in 1946. She attended Whitman College and graduated in 1950.

Like her mother, Carol became a schoolteacher, first in Chelan, WA and then Toppenish, WA, before moving to Waitsburg, WA to teach there in 1953. She married Robert (Bob) Weir in June of 1955. They farmed in Prescott, WA and in Waitsburg until Bob’s retirement in 1992.

Carol started an antique cut glass business in 1972, specializing in American Brilliant cut glass. She developed quite a national reputation for her knowledge of cut glass, becoming national president of the American Cut Glass Association from July 1986 until July of 1988. She was an active dealer until her retirement in 2010.

After Bob’s death in 1997, Carol stayed in the family home in Waitsburg and spent many years as a volunteer with Providence St. Mary Regional Cancer Center. In 2015, she relocated to Spokane, WA to be closer to her son, Larry.

 She was preceded in death by her parents and stepfather; her brother, Bruce; and her husband, Bob. She is survived by her son, Larry Weir of Spokane; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Graveside services will be held at 1:00 PM on Wednesday, October 13, 2021, at the Odd Fellows Cemetery of Waitsburg with Pastor Stan Hughes officiating. Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Spokane or the Waitsburg Ambulance Fund through the Herring Groseclose Funeral Home, 315 W. Alder St., Walla Walla, WA 99362.

