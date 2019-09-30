Bat houses are easy to put up and are available for purchase online. Never handle a bat — dead or alive. Less than 1% carry rabies and actual cases in the US are extremely low. The 2013 Washington Bat Conservation Plan contains much information on the state’s bats. Find it online at: ubne.ws/2kAh6Jc
