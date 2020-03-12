PENDLETON — Oregon East Symphony will perform a pair of American ballet suites for its March concert offering, Winter Moons.
OES conductor and artistic director Beau Benson will lead the symphony in performing Jerod Impichchaachaaha’ Tate’s “Winter Moons” and the original version of Aaron Copland’s “Appalachian Spring.”
The concert will be performed at 7:30 p.m. Saturday at Bob Clapp Theater on the Blue Mountain Community College Pendleton campus, 2411 N.W. Carden Ave., and 2 p.m. Sunday at the Hermiston High School Auditorium, 600 S. First St.
“Winter Moons” is a ballet based upon American Indian legends from the Northern Plains and Rocky Mountains.
The ballet’s name comes from the idea that American Indian stories are best told during the full moons of the wintertime.
“Winter Moons” was Tate’s first composition, commissioned and choreographed by Tate’s mother, Patricia Tate, in 1992 for University of Wyoming Dance Theater.
Praised and honored for “his ability to effectively infuse classical music with American Indian nationalism” (Washington Post), Jerod Impichchaachaaha’ Tate, born in Norman, Okla., is a citizen of the Chickasaw Nation and is dedicated to the development of American Indian classical composition.”
Tate earned his bachelor’s degree in piano performance from Northwestern University and his master’s degree in piano performance and composition from The Cleveland Institute of Music, where he received the 2006 Alumni Achievement Award. In 2008, he was appointed creativity ambassador for the state of Oklahoma.
In 2016, Tate was selected as one of five composer-orchestra pairs to participate in Music Alive, a national three-year residency program of the League of American Orchestras and New Music USA.
In 2017, he served as Composer-in-Residence with the South Dakota Symphony Orchestra’s Lakota Music Project. His commissioned works have been performed by the National Symphony Orchestra, San Francisco Symphony and Chorus, Detroit Symphony Orchestra, Minnesota Orchestra, South Dakota Symphony Orchestra, Winnipeg Symphony Orchestra, Canterbury Voices, Oklahoma City Philharmonic, Colorado Ballet, Santa Fe Chamber Music Festival, Philadelphia Classical Symphony and Santa Fe Desert Chorale.
He is a three-time commission recipient from the American Composers Forum. He received a 2011 Emmy Award for his work on the Oklahoma Educational Television Authority documentary, “The Science of Composing.”
Copland’s “Appalachian Spring” was created upon commission of the choreographer and dancer Martha Graham with funds from the Coolidge Foundation.
It premiered on Oct. 30, 1944, at the Library of Congress in Washington, D.C., with Graham dancing the lead role.
It was originally scored for a 13-instrument chamber orchestra and later achieved widespread and enduring popularity as an orchestral suite.
Its story tells of a spring celebration of the American pioneers of the 19th century, after building a new Pennsylvania farmhouse.
Since the piano is a prominent instrument in both “Winter Moons” and “Appalachian Spring,” OES will welcome guest performer Matt Cooper as part of the ensemble.
Recently retired from Eastern Oregon University where he was a music professor, Cooper earned his Doctor of Musical Arts and Master of Music in Piano Performance and Literature (with a Cognate Area in Jazz Studies) from the College-Conservatory of Music of the University of Cincinnati, and his Bachelor of Music in Piano Performance summa cum laude from the University of Oregon.
He is active as a jazz as well as classical pianist, and is the author of “Duke Ellington as Pianist: A Study in Styles” (College Music Society, 2013).
He has appeared throughout Oregon, Washington and Idaho both as a solo and collaborative artist, as well as performing recitals at Drake University (Iowa) and Gustavus Adolphus College (Minnesota).
He has also appeared on Dutch Public Television with an in-depth lecture and recital on Duke Ellington.
This concert is presented in support of the Stewards of the Umatilla River Environment and its annual Umatilla River Spring Cleanup Day at 9 a.m. April 18.
SURE is a volunteer group based in Pendleton that enhances the environment along the Umatilla River for people, fish and wildlife, by working with elected officials, agencies and departments charged with maintaining the river corridor.
Advance tickets for “Winter Moons” is $25 for adults, $20 for seniors, $15 for students, $65 per family may be purchased at Pendleton Art & Frame, 25 S.W. Court Ave., Pendleton; the Hermiston Chamber of Commerce, 1055 S. Highway 395, Suite 111, Hermiston; the OES Office, 345 S.W. Fourth St., Pendleton; or online at OregonEastSymphony.org.
Seating is general admission. For more information contact info@oregonEastSymphony.org or 541-276-0320. For more information about Tate see JerodTate.com.
This concert is sponsored by Bellinger Farms, Banner Bank and Pacific Power Foundation.