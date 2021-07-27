June 21, 1968 — July 21, 2021
Yolanda Esquivel Aguilar, was born on June 21, 1968 to Manuel Aguilar and Amelia Hernandez Aguilar in Walla Walla.
Yolanda graduated from Walla Walla High School in 1986 and went on to pursue her degree in Early Childhood Education. Yolanda was very passionate in her work for children and their families. She dedicated the majority of her work time working as a Center Director at Inspire Development Center. Yolanda actively advocated for children and their families through various organizations within the Walla Walla community. She served on many organizations such as the Resilience Initiative Board of Directors, Advisory Team for the Walla Walla Early Learning Coalition, Board of Governors for the Walla Walla Community College Foundation, a member of the Walla Walla Public Schools Bond Oversight Committee, and countless other community organizations. Yolanda was also an active and beloved member of St. Patrick Church, where she served as a Catholic youth minister, Parish Council Member, and other ministry leader work.
She has touched the lives of so many with her unconditional love, generosity, and kindness. Her warm smile and wisdom will live on through the lives she has touched.
Yolanda was a strong woman of faith, a loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister, daughter, and friend. She passed away July 21, 2021, after a courageous journey with cancer surrounded by her family at home.
Rosary and visitations will be held at Herring Groseclose Funeral Home, 315 W. Alder, on Thursday, July 29, 2021, at 6:30 pm.