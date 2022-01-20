Yancey Reser Jan 20, 2022 39 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Judy hudson Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Yancey Reser, 89, of Walla Walla. Graveside service will be held at Mountain View Cemetery, January 22, 2022 at 10am. All are welcome; please wear a mask.A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Read more: Mary Jane Clark Jan 19, 2022 Jack Moran Jan 16, 2022 Philip Ralph Stoller Jan 16, 2022 DON'T MISS 39 Under 39 COVID-19 Coverage Mental Health Coverage See our eEditions eEdition Walla Walla Lifestyles Magazine Walla Walla Visitor's Guide 2021 Best of the Best Winners LATEST CLASSIFIEDS Pet Wheaton Scottie Puppy Color: Wheaton White Free 8" pipe Pet German Shorthair Puppies Job Contract Registered Nurse ALL CLASSIFIEDS