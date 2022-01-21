Yancey Reser Jan 21, 2022 13 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Yancey Reser, 89, of Walla WallaGraveside service will be held at Mountain View Cemetery, January 22, 2022, at 10am. All are welcome; please wear a mask. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Mountain View Cemetery Celebration Walla Walla Mask Graveside Service Date Read more: Carl Rowe Jr. 20 hrs ago Yancey Reser 21 hrs ago Gilbert Earl Manuel Jan 19, 2022 DON'T MISS 39 Under 39 COVID-19 Coverage Mental Health Coverage See our eEditions eEdition Walla Walla Lifestyles Magazine Walla Walla Visitor's Guide 2021 Best of the Best Winners LATEST CLASSIFIEDS Job 1 WWBWC Seeks Outreach & Media Technician Milton Freewater, OR Pet 1 Wheaton Scottie Puppy Color: Wheaton White Free 1 8" pipe Pet 1 German Shorthair Puppies ALL CLASSIFIEDS