Winifred (Freddie) Kivett

January 29, 1927 —  January 29, 2022

Winifred (Freddie) Kivett, passed away at her home Saturday, January 29, on her 95th birthday. Freddie was born January 29, 1927, in Advent Gulch, Idaho. She was a lifetime member of the Seventh day- Adventist Church.

She is survived by her son, Elden Kivett of Riverside, CA. She was preceded in death by her husband, Johnnie Kivett; and son, Jerry Kivett.

A graveside service will be held Friday, February 11 at 11am, at Mt. Hope Cemetery, College Place.

Arrangements are through Mountain View-Colonial Dewitt, 1551 The Dalles Military Rd.