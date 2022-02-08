Winifred (Freddie) Kivett
January 29, 1927 — January 29, 2022
Winifred (Freddie) Kivett, passed away at her home Saturday, January 29, on her 95th birthday. Freddie was born January 29, 1927, in Advent Gulch, Idaho. She was a lifetime member of the Seventh day- Adventist Church.
She is survived by her son, Elden Kivett of Riverside, CA. She was preceded in death by her husband, Johnnie Kivett; and son, Jerry Kivett.
A graveside service will be held Friday, February 11 at 11am, at Mt. Hope Cemetery, College Place.
Arrangements are through Mountain View-Colonial Dewitt, 1551 The Dalles Military Rd.