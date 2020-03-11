Wilma Watson
Aug. 12, 1924 — March 4, 2020
WALLA WALLA - Wilma Watson, 95, passed away March 4, 2020, at Washington Odd Fellows Home.
Arrangements are pending at Herring Groseclose Funeral Home, 315 W. Alder St., Walla Walla.
