Wilma Jean Schmerer
March 19, 1937 — August 10, 2021
Wilma Jean Schmerer, born March 19, 1937, to Dorothy and Jesse Blanchard in Freewater, Oregon. Wilma passed away August 10, 2021, ending a 20 year battle with Parkinson’s Disease.
Wilma was preceded in death by her parents, Jesse and Dorothy Blanchard; as well as her son, Steven Schmerer; and nephew, Christopher Blanchard. Sticking around are: husband of 53 years, Gene Schmerer; and (in alphabetical order…sigh) Alexa, Andrew Burton, Brandy Burton, Braxton Schmerer, Cathy Stjernberg, Ciara Corley, Coleman Slade, Donovan Corley, Echo, Ethan Schmerer, Jaden Coleman, James Schmerer, Jennifer Schmerer, Jenny Corley, Jesse Slade, John Marlatt, Jonathan Corley, Julian Coleman, Kari Slade, Logan Schmerer, Madison Burton, Mary Blanchard, Mary Schmerer, Mindy Schmerer, Nickolas Slade, Paul Slade, Robert Blanchard, Siri, Stanley Schmerer, Sydnie Slade, Thomas Schmerer, Trayce Corley, Tyler Burton, Tyson Harlow.
Wilma was an entrepreneur through and through. Her businesses included an answering service, ice cream trucks, Incredible Edibles pizza, typing papers for decades of Whitman students, and public stenography. She strengthened the family bond by packing everyone up during the summers to go and sell mini donuts at various community events and fairs including the Walla Walla Fair & Frontier Days for about 25 years.
While raising nine children, Wilma spent her “free” time as an active member of her community. One of her favorite hobbies was singing with the local Sweet Adelines as a founding member. She served on the PTA, she organized fund raisers, and one of her fondest memories was when she volunteered for the 2002 Olympics in Salt Lake City.
Graveside service will be at Mountain View Cemetery, Walla Walla, Saturday, August 14 at 10am.
In lieu of flowers, Wilma would love donations to the Michael J Fox Foundation for Parkinson’s research at michaeljfox.org