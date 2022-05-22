Wilma Iris Wilson
February 10, 1925 — January 8, 2021
Wilma I. Wilson, 95, died January 8, 2021, at her home in Walla Walla of natural causes.
Wilma was born February 10, 1925, in Portland, Oregon, to Otto H. and Louise Meserve Langfelt. She graduated from Eugene High School in Eugene, Oregon, 1943 and attended the University of Oregon at Eugene. She was a vocal music major for two years. She started music lessons when she was 10 years old and by the time she was 14 she joined with her mother and Father playing at grange dances.
She married Howard C. Wilson, November 1, 1948, in Eugene, OR. They began a journey from the Oregon coast to central Oregon and North to Washington State. Moving more than 20 times living on many farms and ranches in Oregon and Washington. They moved at last to Walla Walla in August 1968.
Wilma had a great love of singing and playing musical instruments. She taught music lessons in her home. She taught Spanish, Hawaiian and classical guitar, accordion, piano, banjo, organ, saxophone and ukulele. Wilma held annual music recitals and served homemade baked goods for as many as 52 persons.
She was a natural teacher and loved to share her love of music, cooking and baking with her children. Some of the recipes are still carried on in the family and are a must for family gatherings.
She enjoyed baking and made homemade breads, cookies and cakes which she often shared with neighbors and friends. She enjoyed jigsaw puzzles, playing cards, camping, knitting, and sewing.
She was survived by three sons and five daughters: John (Teresa) Wilson of Prosser, WA, Jim (LaDauna) Wilson of Tacoma, WA, Kathy Parker and Betty Wilson of Walla Walla, Bill (Melanie) Wilson of Grandview, WA, Judy (Mike) Howard of Seward, AK, Nancy (Steve) Steib of Manila, UT, Peggy Vaughn (Scott Anderson) of Weippe, ID; one stepdaughter, Lacretia Wright of Aptos, CA; seven grandsons: Gary Wright, Jr., of Kellogg, ID, Seth Wilson of Pasco, WA, Michael Wilson of Tacoma, WA, Wayne Parker of Walla Walla, WA, Stephen Rolen (Cierra Hayes) of Walla Walla, WA, Cody (Tanya) Vaughn of Pilot Rock, OR, Colton (Katie) Vaughn of Weippe, ID; four granddaughters: Shana Wright of Santa Cruz, CA, Tonya (Rick) Jones of Santa Cruz, CA, Maureen McLain of Tacoma, WA, Megan (Andrew) Ackerman of Okinawa, Japan; four great-grandsons: Ryan and Daniel Ackerman, Travis Jones, Rhett Vaughn; and six great-granddaughters: Sophia McLain, Kadence and Madison Rolen, Savanna Wright, Sierra Jones, and Natasha Loeffler.
A family memorial service will be held in Weippe, ID May 28, 2022.