Willis Vance Orchard
May 1, 1940 — November 2, 2021
On Tues, Nov. 2, 2021,
Willis Vance Orchard passed away peacefully at his home. Willis Vance Orchard was born in Seattle, WA on May 1, 1940. His family moved to Walla Walla, where he graduated from St. Patricks High School in 1958. Willis was married to Sharon Baker on May 16, 1959, where they began their journey of raising a large family at Valley Grove. After serving in the Army, Willis worked as a clerk for Burlington Northern Railroad. After he retired, he continued to do what he loved, which was farming, spending many hours on the tractor and water truck. He enjoyed a game of pool, Skittle Bowl, and of course Solitaire. Later in life his passion turned to working grapes in his son’s vineyard, out at Hence Cellars, becoming quite knowledgeable in the winery field. Together, Willis and Sharon raised 12 children, who will love and miss him dearly. He was also loved by numerous grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces and nephews, and siblings.
Willis was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Sharon; sons, Brian and Blaine; a daughter, Chris; and grandson, Jefferey Orchard. He is survived by his remaining children: Scott, Bill, Debbie, Beth, Lisa, Henderson, Kelton, Sarah and Amy. He is also survived by his sisters, Marian, Dollyjean, Charlene; and brother, Paul.
The family wishes to extend their sincere appreciation and gratitude to all of those who prayed over him, brought meals, and visited him. Special love and gratitude to his personal caring angels, Paula Good and Sarah Orchard.
Contributions can be made to Herring Groseclose Funeral Home (509-525-1150) under “Willis Orchard”. A celebration of life will be held Sat, Dec. 4 from 1-4pm at the Garden Center bld at Pioneer Park.