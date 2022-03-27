William Roger Smith Mar 27, 2022 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save William Roger Smith, 93, of PrescottGraveside service for family and friends will be at Blue Mountain Memorial Gardens on April 2, 2022, at 2pm. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags William Roger Smith Memorial Graveside Service Garden Prescott Friend Read more: Angus Wilson Smart 1 hr ago Robert Francis Stewart Sr. 1 hr ago Paul E. Roquet 1 hr ago DON'T MISS FAQ: U-B Print Changes 39 Under 39 COVID-19 Coverage Mental Health Coverage See our eEditions eEdition Walla Walla Lifestyles Magazine Walla Walla Visitor's Guide 2021 Best of the Best Winners LATEST CLASSIFIEDS Service 1 Rob's Tree & Shrub Trimming & Service 2 Duran's Lawn Care & Irrigatio Pets 3 WWKC & RKC AKC FAST CATs in Garage Sale 4 Walla walla Estate sale 122 ALL CLASSIFIEDS