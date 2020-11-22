September 2, 1955— November 16, 2020
William Ray Gosney (Bill) age 65, of Touchet, Washington passed away on Monday, November 16, 2020, at Kadlec Regional Medical Center in Richland, Washington. Bill was born on September 2, 1955, at Fairchild Air Force Base in Spokane Washington to Norman and Flora Dell (Morris) Gosney.
Bill moved with his parents, Joe and Dell Pisca, from Milton Freewater, OR to Touchet WA when he was 11 years old. He attended Touchet schools and graduated from Touchet High School in 1973. He married Lorene Bussell in 1975 and farmed in the Touchet area for the next 30+ years.
Bill’s hobbies consisted mainly of the sports he loved. He was a star baseball, basketball and football player at Touchet High School and after high school, Bill spent a lot of his free time on the softball field, on the basketball court and in the bowling alley. He later developed a love for the game of golf. He enjoyed the competitiveness and comradery that golf brought and even went on a yearly golf trip with his friends and family and played in several tournaments each year.
Bill’s interests included watching the Seahawks, and the Mariners and having fun and laughing with his close friends and family. Other than being an athlete, his humor is what people most remember about him. He and his granddaughter, Olivia, enjoyed calling each other frequently to tell each other the latest joke.
Bill is survived and will be missed by his son, Beau Gosney; granddaughter, Olivia Gosney; sisters, Virginia Blackmar and Dee Vee Garcia; brothers, Don Henrichs, Rocky Pisca, Joe Pisca and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins. He was preceded in death by his parents and daughter, Tara Gosney.
