William R. Moore
August 6, 1927 — February 6, 2021
William Reginald Moore, was born on August 6, 1927, in Fort Smith, Arkansas and died on February 6, 2021, in Walla Walla, Washington.
Bill spent his childhood on a farm in Clinton, Oklahoma with his parents Barney Farley and Grace Veale Moore during the difficult years of the Dust Bowl. He learned to hunt at an early age to help feed his family. Bill joined the Army at age 17 and attended Oklahoma Military Academy. During World War II he was assigned to the 79th Engineer Construction Battalion as a Private First Class and was briefly stationed in Hawaii. He later received a World War II Victory Medal.
After the war, Bill studied Engineering at the University of Colorado Denver on the GI Bill and served in the Army Reserves until his Honorable Discharge in 1960. In 1951 he married his beloved wife, Yana E. Stranodova and began his 33-year career working for the Pacific Northwest Region of the Forest Service, USDA, as a Survey Engineer. In 1965 Bill and his family moved to Walla Walla, Washington.
Bill was an inspiration to all around him. He overcame many hardships in his life with hard work and a dogged persistence. He loved the Blue Mountains, hunting and fishing, sitting outside in Pioneer Park with the sun on his face, watching wildlife and feeding the squirrels, reading, music, keeping up with current events, learning new things, and talking with friends.
Bill’s wife, Yana Moore, passed away on March 20, 2005. He is survived by his four children, Kenneth S. Morgan, Sally J. Macon (Doug), Debra L. Ray (Les), and Kathy E. Moore. As well as seven grandchildren, 13 great-grandchildren, and many friends.
The family would like to thank the staff of Whitman Place and Walla Walla Hospice for their kindness and compassion during Bill’s final days.
A graveside service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on March 26, at Mountain View Cemetery in Walla Walla, Washington.