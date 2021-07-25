William Murray Clayton
August 5, 1932 — July 19, 2021
William Murray “Billy” Clayton, was born August 5, 1932, in Walla Walla, to William L. Clayton and Iola Farnsworth Clayton. Bill was born, raised and lived his life in the Walla Walla Valley. Bill attended Sharpstein Elementary School and graduated from Walla Walla High School in 1950. After high school Bill enlisted in the United States Navy and served from 1951 to 1955 as a sonar specialist and instructor. He served on the USS PCS 1423 in San Diego. In 1954, Bill was assigned to an ice breaker, the USS Burton Island, for a cruise to the Arctic to break through the ice and meet up with the Canadian ice breaker Labrador for the purpose of identifying deep water passages. After being honorably discharged from the United Stated Navy, Bill went to work for the U.S. Army Corp. of Engineers where he worked for 35 years. Bill was also a volunteer firefighter for 36 years for Walla Walla County Fire District 4 attaining the rank of Captain.
In 1950, Bill was reading a PEP comic book and came across the name of someone who wanted to be a pen pal. That someone was Lolita Barr, although her first name in the comic book was misspelled “Lotitia”. Bill and Lolita corresponded in letters for a few months until Bill traveled to Ottawa, Illinois from San Diego by bus to take Lolita to her senior prom -- their first official date. In 1952, Bill hitchhiked from San Diego to Ottawa for their second date. On their third date, Lolita met Bill’s parents and by the fourth – they were engaged. WOW! They were married in 1954 and they lived and loved for 67 years, 2 months and 11 days, again WOW!
Bill’s focus was loving his wife of 67 years and raising their 7 children. Life was simple. The kids learned the value of education and hard work with their father’s guidance. Bill made sure the family was never in want or need of the basics. He was proud of each of his children and their accomplishments.
Bill’s hobbies included being a member of the Walla Walla Valley Philatelic Society (stamp club) and the Walla Walla Valley Genealogy Society. Bill spent many years hunting, fishing, camping, and working with horses with his sons and daughters. Bill also attended all of his children and grandchildren’s band concerts, baseball games and graduations.
Bill was preceded in death by his parents. Bill is survived by his wife, Lolita Ann Clayton; son, Chon (Pat Doyle), son, Kenneth (Stella Correa); daughter Robin, daughter Mary Reed (James); son John (Pamela Meiners), son Raymond (Melissa Janshen) and son Scott (Bertha Poirier). Bill is also survived by 13 grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.
Viewing will be Monday, July 26, between 4pm and 6pm at Herring Funeral Home, 315 W Alder, Walla Walla. Graveside services will be Tuesday, July 27, at 10am at Dayton City Cemetery, 512 E J Street, Dayton. In lieu of flowers the family request donations be sent to Walla Walla County Fire District 4 Auxiliary in the name of William Clayton.