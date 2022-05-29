William Marlatt Parker
January 30, 1923 — May 9, 2022
“No guilt in life, no fear in death. This is the power of Christ in me.”
Lyrics from the Hymn In Christ Alone
Bill Parker left this earth to meet his Savior face to face on May 9, 2022. He died at home with family at his side. He was born on January 30, 1923, to William Franklin and Nellie (Marlatt) Parker in the Umapine home of his beloved grandparents, Milton and Ruby Marlatt.
He attended elementary school in Umapine until moving to the family farm in Pleasant View, WA. He returned to Umapine to graduate high school in 1941. His early work included jigging wheat sacks following mule-driven combines. With his wages from wheat harvest, at the age of 16, he purchased sheep shearing tools leading to years of shearing throughout the inland Northwest. He briefly worked for Boeing in Seattle before moving to Alaska where he sheared sheep, drove truck and worked as a longshoreman until volunteering for service as a U.S. Marine in 1942.
Bill’s service as a Marine included three major invasions, Saipan, Tinian, and Iwo Jima, where he experienced multiple beach landings and hand-to-hand combat against enemy forces. For three months, Bill was part of the occupying force in Japan upon its surrender at the end of the War.
Bill graduated from Kinman Business College with a Master of Accounts degree in 1949. For 20 years, beginning in the 1950s, Bill worked in fertilizer chemical sales and service.
In 1953, Bill married Barbara Louise Newbill at the United Brethren Church where they met.
In the 1970s, Bill fulfilled a lifelong dream by farming full-time. His farming included his family homestead in Pleasant View where he worked with his sons and grandson each summer. His son, David, continues to farm the family ground. Bill always valued the friendships and acquaintances within the farming community. Many people share memories of Bill’s stories at the Co-op on the way out to the farm. Bill continued to farm until age 93.
Bill loved to travel and meet new people, but always said he loved coming home even more. He enjoyed Civil War history and traveled to many historical sites.
An avid reader of history and non-fiction books, Bill loved learning. He put numerous chapters of the Bible to memory. He loved his Sunday school class at Blue Mountain Community Church where he participated since the mid-1960s.
Bill will be best remembered because he lived a faithful life. He loved God, prayed faithfully, and loved God’s Word. He adored his wife, Barbara, and enjoyed being a father, grandfather, and great-grandfather.
Bill was preceded in death by his parents and his wife. He is also preceded in death by his siblings, Bernadine Maclean, Lynette Lee, Mary Romine, Wilma Burdette, and his infant brother, John Parker. He is survived by two brothers, Cleve Parker and Chuck Parker, both of Kennewick, WA. He is also survived by four children, David (Mary) Parker of Touchet, Paul (Leigh) Parker of Walla Walla, Doris (Duane) Wilton of Lowden, Joseph (Marcy) Parker of Portland, Oregon; seven grandchildren, 10 great-grandchildren, and numerous nieces and nephews.
We will miss Bill’s smile, sense of humor, and thankful heart. He will always be an example of living a life of gratitude and prayer.
A graveside service is planned for 10 AM, June 11, 2022, at the Milton-Freewater Cemetery.
Bill was passionate about protecting the life of the unborn baby. Therefore the family asks that any donations in his name be made to Birthright of Walla Walla.
Bill’s family is grateful to the caregivers of the Walla Walla Veterans Home and the Walla Walla Community Hospice.