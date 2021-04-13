William Henry Duncan Jr.
May 28, 1930 — March 26, 2021
Bill passed away at his home on March 26, 2021, at the age of 90. He was born in Klamath Falls, OR to Martha Jane Middle Duncan and William Henry Duncan Sr. The family moved to Walla Walla in October 1932. Bill attended elementary school before the family moved to Vancouver, WA when his father was drafted into the Army in World War II in 1944. They moved back to Walla Walla in 1946.
As a teen Bill’s passion was riding horses, playing baseball and playing pool. Bill was drafted by the Chicago Cubs for a professional baseball career; however, he was seriously injured in an accident and admitted to St. Mary’s Hospital for one year. At that time the student nurses had no laundry facility at the hospital, so Bill wrote a letter to Queen for a Day and because of his letter Speed Queen washers and dryers were donated to St. Mary’s for the student nurses.
Bill took pride in his yearly hunting trips in the Blue Mountains with family and friends to elk camp. He also loved watching his kids and grandkids compete in rodeos and baseball. He was a Pacific Little League coach when his sons were playing baseball.
Bill owned and operated the Duncan Service Station on Colville and Alder street and later went to work at the WA State Penitentiary. He was hurt on the job at the penitentiary and medically retired in 1972 due to his injury.
Bill met the love of his life, Donna Delores Pope, when she was 16 at the local skating rink. They married on November 22, 1950. They have three children, William Henry III, Judy and Gary. Bill was the oldest of six children, three sisters and two brothers.
He is survived by his loving wife of 70 years, Donna; three children: Bill (Muriel) Duncan, Judy (Guy) Gallo, Gary (Mary Jo) Duncan; two sisters, Clairetta Payne-White and Shirley Duncan Parker; nine grandchildren, 14 great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents, two brothers, George and Jim; and one sister Mary.