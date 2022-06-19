William G. "Billy" Field
August 5, 1933 - May 16, 2022
Long time Walla Walla area resident Billy Field passed on May 16, his mother's birthday. He was born in Dickinson, North Dakota on August 5, 1933. He and his family lived in Reeder, ND until he was five years old. At that time, his family moved to Walla Walla. He attended Paine Elementary School and WaHi. During his teenage years, he worked at his parents' restaurant, The Trolly Inn on 9th Street. He served in the U. S. Navy during the Korean War. For several years, he farmed at Touchet and raised his beloved Appaloosa horses. He was predeceased by his parents, Lydia and Spencer Field, two older sisters and one older brother. He is survived by several nieces, nephews and cousins. Private family services have been held.