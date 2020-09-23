July 9, 1930 — August 14, 2020
William Eugene Hansen was born July 9, 1930, on the farm in Blair, Nebraska. He died August 14, 2020, in Walla Walla, WA. William is survived by his son, Terry (Cindy) Hansen of St Helena, CA; daughter, Debbie (Rick) Bullock of Spangle, WA; three grandchildren, Michelle Bullock and husband Shane SR Parker of College Place, WA, Teresa (James) Veverka of Warrenton, OR, Justin Bullock of Spangle, WA; and three great-grandchildren, Shane Jr. Parker, Marek Veverka and Bohdon Veverka.