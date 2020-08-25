William Emil Koenig
February 28, 1919 — August 17, 2020
William Koenig (Bill), 101, passed away August 17, 2020, at Wheatland Village in Walla Walla. Bill was born to Elisabeth and Gottfried Koenig in Pettibone, North Dakota on February 28, 1919.
He began his high school education at Maplewood Academy in 1940, but his education was interrupted when he entered the U.S Army and served his country for four and a half years during World War II. Upon returning to the U.S. he resumed his education. He then married Marjorie Livingston on December 9, 1945, in Fairmont, MN. He graduated from high school in 1946.
Bill majored in dairy science at Andrews University. Marjorie was finishing her degree at the same time. They had their first child Heidi Louise in 1949. He graduated in 1950.
He began his career in farm management at Newbury Park Academy in CA in 1950. In 1952 he and Marjorie accepted a call to Inca Union College in Lima, Peru. William managed the farm and taught agriculture classes, and Marjorie taught at the college as well. Shortly after arrival to Peru they had their second daughter Sandra Lynn. In 1961 they welcomed a third daughter, Elizabeth Ann. They returned to the U.S. in 1962. Bill enrolled at Michigan State University and completed a master’s degree in dairy science, graduating in 1963.
The family then moved to Walla Walla, where he managed the Walla Walla College farm and dairy and taught college classes. He remained in that job until his retirement in 1984.
Bill was elected to the Washington Purebred Dairy Cattle Association Hall Of Fame in 1985 for his contributions to the advancement of purebred dairy cattle. He understood genetics and bred a herd of high producing registered Holstein Friesian cows that had good strong body form. Through the years he showed the cattle in various competitions and regional fairs and won many awards.
William was very devoted to his faith and family. He was a member of the Seventh-day Adventist Church. He was a diligent worker, and turned every business he managed into a financial success. He was a good manager of his personal life as well, and always spent less than he earned. He paid his way through life including 36 years of retirement with no assistance. He was honest and honorable and loving.
Bill is survived by three daughters: Heidi Koenig Hart (Wilton) of Mosier, OR, Sandra Koenig Jacobson (David) of Williams Lake, BC, Canada, Elizabeth Koenig Behrmann (Steve) of Portland, OR; two sisters: Ruth Glimsdale of Medford, OR, Vanice Kostenko of Orofino, ID; five grandchildren: Rachel Zickuhr Baker of Bellevue, WA, Janna Hart Charlton of Portland, OR, Ginger Hart of Vernonia, OR, Stephanie Behrmann Hartzell of Loma Linda, CA, Jonathan Behrmann of Portland, OR; one great-grandchild, Renton Campbell of Beaverton, OR. Preceded in death by his wife, Marjorie Livingston Koenig on May 26, 2015.
Arrangements are entrusted to Mountain View-Colonial Dewitt. His remains will be cremated. A virtual memorial is being planned.