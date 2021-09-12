William Duane Brown
May 26, 1936 — August 11, 2021
William (Bill) Duane Brown, 85, of Dayton, passed away peacefully surrounded by family August 11, 2021, after a lengthy battle with Alzheimer’s Disease.
He was born May 26, 1936, to Doris and Ted Brown in Walla Walla. He lived in Lewiston, ID as a young child before moving to Dayton. He attended Dayton schools and graduated in 1955. He married the love of his life, Joi Fanciullo, August 16, 1958. After high school he worked at Dayton Green Giant as a Raw Product Flow foreman until he was drafted into the Army becoming a switchboard wireman. He had many fond memories of his 2 years at Fort Dix, making long-time friends. The completion of his tour of duty gave he and Joi a chance for a cross county adventure with more lasting memories driving from New Jersey back to Dayton in their new Rambler. After returning to Dayton, he was employed by Green Giant in Waitsburg as a records clerk. He worked his way up through many positions including Label and Ship Foreman and Warehouse Supervisor. During this time Bill and Joi happily welcomed their daughters, Colleen and Brenda. After Waitsburg Green Giant was closed, he was employed by Smith Canning and Freezing holding the positions of Warehouse Supervisor, Personnel Manager, and Assistant Plant Manager.
Bill was a kind and fun-loving father, friend, and husband. He enjoyed visiting with he and Joi’s many friends and spending time with his beloved children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. He also enjoyed many nights dancing at the Eagles with Joi, taking the family camping, hunting mushrooms, working in his woodshop, gardening, taking daily walks, and remodeling their home and rental homes. His grandchildren and great-grandchildren enjoyed hearing funny stories from his past including working at the Dayton Creamery where he was told he could eat as much ice cream as he wanted, which the owner knew would mean a little overindulgence and then no desire for ice cream for quite some time. However, as an adult he was back to eating ice cream, having a scoop almost every night.
Bill was preceded in death by his mother, Doris Elder; father, Ted Brown; stepfather, Bert Elder; sister, Carol Brown; and stepbrother, William (Bill) Elder. He is survived by his true love and wife of 63 years, Joi Brown of Kennewick; brother, Don Brown of Dayton; stepbrothers, Don Elder of Walla Walla and Ray Elder of Loveland, CO; daughters, and sons-in-law, Colleen Mings (Guy) and Brenda Dean (John); grandchildren Amanda, Ashley, and Hope; great grandchildren, Hailey, Zane, and Luka; numerous nieces and nephews, and many extended family and dear friends.
A graveside memorial at Dayton Cemetery will be held Saturday, September 18, at 1:00pm. In lieu of flowers, the family is asking for donations to Heartlinks Hospice of Sunnyside or the Dayton Alumni Association.