William David Peters
1943 — 2021
William David Peters, passed away January 30, 2021. He was the son of Dr. Edwin S. Peters and Ann Louise Peters. He lived his early life in Masontown, Pennsylvania where he attended All Saints High School. After studying accounting in Pittsburgh, he headed to California with some classmates. Soon after, he volunteered for the Army and was trained at Ft. Ord, California and then deployed to the 24th Infantry Division where he served at its headquarters in Augsburg, Germany. It was in Bavaria, Germany that he met his wife, Elfriede Gallitzendorfer. Returning to California after his service, he graduated from Mt. San Antonio College and earned his Enrolled Agent credential from the IRS and spent a career in accounting and finance. After retiring from accounting, he studied Artisan bread baking, and then opened a bread bakery, making bread he learned to love while in Europe.
David lived most of his adult life in California where he met his current wife, Kay. In many trips to Walla Walla, he and Kay fell in love with the beauty of the Walla Walla Valley, and the friendliness of the people in a small town atmosphere. They moved to Walla Walla after they both retired. David loved the Lord and he and Kay faithfully attended Christ Community Fellowship, in Walla Walla. David was an enthusiast of wine and the viniculture behind the making of the wine. He was also an avid American History lover and would read and absorb all he could. As one of his hobbies, he took classes in photography, and took pictures early in his adult life for a local magazine in California. David could make a fantastic cup of coffee that the family always looked forward to while visiting.
David was preceded by his parents and daughter, Rebecca Alexandra Peters. David is survived by his wife, Kay Peters; son Gerhard and daughter-in-law, Brianne Levine-Peters. He is also survived by his brother, Stephen Peters and wife Rita, nieces Holly, Betsy, and nephew Edwin Peters and wife Marie, and great nephew Corbett Anton Peters.
