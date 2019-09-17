William “Butch” Taylor
September 2, 1958 — September 12, 2019
William “Butch” Taylor passed away at the Garfield Memorial Hospital on September 12, 2019. Butch was born in Lewiston, Idaho on September 2, 1958, to Marion and Bill Taylor. He married Janet Crawford Taylor on August 9, 1980, in Pomeroy.
Butch graduated Pomeroy High School in 1977 and then attended Walla Walla Community College and earned his Criminal Justice Degree. He worked Corrections in Walla Walla and Security in Alaska and Puyallup, WA. He worked for Dye See Ranch when they returned to Pomeroy in 2017.
He enjoyed spending time with his granddaughter, hunting, fishing, camping, boating and supporting his Seahawks, Vikings and Mariners.
He is survived by his wife, Janet Taylor; son, Robbie Taylor who is in the Army Special Forces in Colorado Springs, Colorado; daughter, Keri Taylor of Pomeroy; granddaughter, Willow Taylor of Walla Walla; sisters, Linda (John) Keizer and Rose (Terry) Houtz; brothers, LeeRay (Carolyn) Taylor and Dan Taylor. He is preceded in death by his grandparents, Delbert and Olive Taylor; mother, father and brother, Jim Taylor.
Celebration of Life service will be on Saturday, September 21, 2019, at 1:00 p.m. at the Pomeroy Nazarene Church.
He was loved by many and will be missed.