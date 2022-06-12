William Baker Marsh Jr.
January 3, 1922 — May 30, 2022
William Baker Marsh Jr. (Bill), was born January 3, 1922, in Boone, Iowa to William Baker Marsh Sr and Miriam Hathaway Marsh. He had 3 younger brothers; Bob, Jim, and Jerry. The family moved West during the Great Depression, Bill grew up in West Seattle and the family moved again to Lewiston in 1937. In Lewiston, Bill met his life long best friend, Harley Steiner. Harley had a radio shop and it was there Bill got his amateur radio license. He learned radio repair and installed car radios. Bill has remained in contact with 5 generations of the Steiner family over 9 decades.
In August 1942, Bill enlisted in the U.S. Army Signal Corps and served overseas in Bombay, Singapore, and Kandy Ceylon as a radio technician at theatre headquarters. He enjoyed his time in the military, his position allowed him a lot of freedom and security privileges beyond belief, and he had many stories to share. Upon his discharge in 1946, he returned to Walla Walla. He opened Marsh Radio, which he owned operated until he retired in 1992.
On a service call to Blue Mountain Sanitarium, he met Rose Kontos working in the office there. They were married in 1956 and had one daughter, Sarah.
Bill enjoyed boating and the family spent summers on the Columbia and Snake rivers in his flying bridge boat, the “Zebra”. Bill is a past commodore and lifetime member of the Walla Walla Yacht Club, and a member of the US Coast Guard Auxiliary.
Post retirement, Bill was devoted to his daughter and her family. He would regularly make the 120 mile trip to Yakima to visit, day or night, no matter what the weather. He loved to drive and none of that bothered him. He continued to make that trip until he was 99 years old, and lived independently until his 100th birthday.
Bill is survived by his daughter, Sarah Rose Marsh; two grandsons, Brandon Hermanns (Lisa) and Derek Politte; a granddaughter, Ashley Rose Politte; and a great-grandson, Weston Hermanns, all of Selah; and several nieces and nephews. He is also survived by his friend and neighbor of 50+ years, Larry Thonney of Walla Walla. Larry would come check on Bill every day, a kindness that will never be forgotten. He was preceded in death by his parents, his wife, and three brothers.
Graveside service will be Thursday, June 16 at 1:00 at Mountain View Cemetery. Arrangements are being made through Herring Groseclose Funeral Home, 315 W. Alder, Walla Walla, WA 99362.